Florida state Rep. Monique Miller (R) is filing legislation to make it legal for law-abiding Floridians to openly carry handguns for self-defense.

Miller’s legislation is coming just weeks after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) urged Republican lawmakers to pass open carry legislation.

Florida Politics noted DeSantis’s support for open carry has been growing over recent years, so much so he “even hinted at calling a Special Session for such a policy when he was running for President in 2023.”

Now Miller is ready to take up the charge and she is focusing on how open carry allows women to be ready to defend themselves: “Sometimes women have to choose between protecting themselves and what they want to wear that day. Women have to worry that if they have a gun showing they could face 60 days in jail.”

However, Florida Senate president Ben Albritton (R) is making clear his opposition to open carry, claiming law enforcement opposes it.

Ironically, when DeSantis called for the GOP to pass open carry, he did so by reposting a video of Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey voicing his support for open carry:

Rep. Miller told Florida Politics, “It is my sincere hope Florida can join the other 45 states that have some form of open carry in the country.”

