Democrats in Virginia’s General Assembly passed numerous gun controls Wednesday that will now head to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) desk.

WRIC reported that one of the Democrat bills “would require anyone with children at home to store their guns in locked boxes or containers.”

Another piece of Democrat legislation “would institute a five-day waiting period before someone can purchase a gun.”

The waiting period is contained in SB891, which also adds fees to price of buying guns in order to help the state defray the costs of criminal background checks.

Virginia House Democrats have passed an “assault weapons” ban as well, but it has to return to the Senate before going to Youngkin.

State Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D) commented on the “assault weapons” ban, saying, “Nobody needs to go hunting with an AK-47.”

Breitbart News noted that Ohio Democrats are pushing more gun control in their state, too. The proposed controls in the Buckeye State include expanding the current instant gun purchase background check so as to make it last ten days.

