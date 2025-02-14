Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, is making clear her country will expand its lawsuit against U.S. gunmakers if the Trump administration designates cartels as terrorists.

The Guardian quoted Sheinbaum saying, “If they declare these criminal groups as terrorists, then we’ll have to expand our US lawsuit.”

Part of the lawsuit expansion “could include alleged complicity of gunmakers with terror groups.”

Sheinbaum said, “The lawyers are looking at it, but they could be accomplices.”

On August 4, 2021, Breitbart News reported the government of Mexico was suing six U.S. gun makers and one Boston-area wholesaler, claiming “massive damage” created by “unlawful trafficking” of firearms to cartel and criminal elements.

The Mexican Government’s suit opened with trafficking claims and named the six manufacturers and the wholesaler:

Plaintiff Estados Unidos Mexicanos (the “Government”), a sovereign nation, brings this action to put an end to the massive damage that the Defendants cause by actively facilitating the unlawful trafficking of their guns to drug cartels and other criminals in Mexico. Almost all guns recovered at crime scenes in Mexico — 70% to 90% of them — were trafficked from the U.S. The Defendants include the six U.S.-based manufacturers whose guns are most often recovered in Mexico — Smith & Wesson, Beretta, Century Arms, Colt, Glock, and Ruger. Another manufacturer defendant is Barrett, whose .50 caliber sniper rifle is a weapon of war prized by the drug cartels. The remaining defendant — Interstate Arms — is a Boston-area wholesaler through which all but one of the defendant manufacturers sell their guns for re-sale to gun dealers throughout the U.S.

On August 7, 2024, U.S. District Judge Dennis Saylor dismissed the major portion of a lawsuit brought by Mexico against the American gun manufacturers and a wholesaler. However, certain aspects of the suit are ongoing, and it is those aspects to which the government of Mexico may add additional claims.

