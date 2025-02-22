South Carolina Inmate Chooses Death by Firing Squad

South Carolina death row inmate Brad Sigmon has chosen to die by firing squad on his execution date, March 7, 2025.

FOX News reported that 67-year-old Sigmon “was convicted in the 2001 baseball bat killings of his ex-girlfriend’s parents at their home in Greenville County.”

Those murders occurred after Sigmon unsuccessfully attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend, eventually killing her to keep her from having a relationship with anyone else.

Sigmon said, “I couldn’t have her, I wasn’t going to let anybody else have her.”

USA Today noted that Sigmon will be only the fourth death row inmate executed by firing squad in the country since 1977.

Even as his client chose the firing squad, Sigmon’s attorney, Gerald “Bo” King, criticized South Carolina’s death penalty, saying, “There is no justice here.”

King added, “Everything about this barbaric, state-sanctioned atrocity − from the choice to the method itself − is abjectly cruel. We should not just be horrified – we should be furious.”

