FBI Director Kash Patel Sworn in as ATF Acting Director

FBI director Kash Patel was welcomed by ATF Headquarters after being sworn in Monday to serve as the agency’s acting director.

ATFHQ posted to X:

Gun Owners of American celebrated Patel’s ascension to ATF acting director:

On February 23, Breitbart News noted various reports that Patel was going to be tapped to lead ATF.

FOX News reported on matter and based their report on two unnamed sources. The Associated Press reported that Patel will be “acting director” of the ATF, crediting the information to a “Justice Department official.”

The AP added:

The Justice Department official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the move before it’s announced publicly. White House officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday evening.

Patel is now at the helm of the ATF and the AP pointed out that as of now, it is unclear “what the administration’s plans are for the agency that has long been the target of Republicans.”

