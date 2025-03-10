At least 15 people were shot, four of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred just before midnight “in the 100 block of East 21st Street.” An 18-year-old woman inside a vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire and died from her wounds.

Roughly an hour later, around 1 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man “in the 200 block of West 105th Place” was shot by someone in a passing vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

At 3:15 a.m. Sunday a 21-year-old man got into an argument with another man, who soon pulled a gun and shot the 21-year-old. The 21-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died. The incident occurred “in the 600 block of North Franklin Street in River North.”

WGN-TV noted that the weekend’s fourth fatal shooting occurred Sunday night in “the 7600 block of Langley” just before midnight. A 25-year-old man with numerous gunshot wounds was discovered and transported to a hospital, where he died.

The Chicago Tribune pointed out 66 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2025.

