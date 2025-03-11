Restrictions Galore: Oregon Democrats Push Myriad Gun Controls

Democrat lawmakers in Oregon are pushing myriad new gun controls this legislative session, including a ban on the possession of firearms by persons under the age of 21.

The Statesman Journal noted that Oregon has pivoted from its previous reputation of being a pro-gun, or at least gun-control neutral, state, to being ranked highly for gun control under Democrat governance.

For example, “[Oregon] ranks just outside the top 10 by the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence (No. 11) and Everytown for Gun Safety (No. 12).”

This year’s gun control proposals include Senate Bill 697, which would ban firearm possession for persons under the age of 21. Another would put a 72-hour waiting period in place for gun purchases and yet another would “create the crime of unlawful transport, manufacture or transfer of a rapid-fire activator, a device attached to a firearm to increase the trigger rate and mimic automatic weapon fire.”

Ballot measure 114 (BM 114) passed with just over 50 percent of the vote in 2022, but has since been blocked in court. Oregon Live reported that House Bill 3075 has been introduced this legislative session to carry certain aspects of BM 114 across the finish line, including a “ban…[on] the sale or purchase of magazines holding more than 10 rounds.”

HB 3075 also more than doubles gun permit application fees from $65 to $150.

