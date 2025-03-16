FL Attorney General: Barring 18-20 Year-Olds from Gun Purchases ‘Runs Afoul’ of 2A

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier (R) used an X post Saturday to make clear his conviction a state law barring 18-20 year-olds from buying rifles “runs afoul” of the Second Amendment.

Uthmeier wrote: “I believe restricting the ability of Floridians ages 18-20 to purchase firearms runs afoul of our Constitution’s Second Amendment.

He added, “A person at the age of majority who can fight and die for our country—indeed even be drafted into the military—should have the ability to purchase a firearm to protect his family or participate in this year’s turkey season.”

In another post, he observed, “Men and women old enough to fight and die for our country should be able to purchase firearms to defend themselves and their families.”

Uthmeier’s comments on Florida’s minimum purchase age law come as legislation to repeal the law is moving in the state House. Breitbart News reported that the bill to repeal the law passed out of a House committee on Wednesday.

On March 6, 2025, Breitbart News reported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was urging the repeal of the post-Parkland minimum age requirement for rifle purchases, as well as the state’s red flag law.

