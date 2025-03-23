Eighteen people were shot Friday night, three of them fatally, during an “unauthorized car show” in a Las Cruces, New Mexico, park, according to the Associated Press.

The three fatalities were all males aged 16, 18, and 19.

KRQE noted that police indicated “two groups…with a history of problems with each other” showed up at the car show and argument broke out, followed by gun shots. Police “estimate between 50 to 60 handgun casings have been collected” at the scene.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) expressed sorrow for the victims, adding, “These tragedies have to end. The amount of guns that find their ways into public parks and schools and churches and grocery stores and parties and cars must end.”\

KFOX14 pointed out that Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story made it clear that staffing issues in his department meant no officers were on patrol in the park when the shooting erupted. He suggested the night could have gone much different if his department was fully staffed.