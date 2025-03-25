Colorado House Passes Semiautomatic Firearm Ban

The Colorado House passed the Democrats’ semiautomatic firearm ban on Monday, just over a month after the state’s Senate passed the legislation.

Colorado Newsline reported the ban, SB 25-3, passed the House by a vote of 36-28.

Breitbart News reported the legislation passed in the Senate on February 18, 2025, by a vote of 19-15.

SB25-3, targets firearms which state Democrats define as a “specified semiautomatic firearm.”

SB25-003 says, in part:

The bill defines a “specified semiautomatic firearm” as a semiautomatic rifle or semiautomatic shotgun with a detachable magazine or a gas-operated semiautomatic handgun with a detachable magazine. The bill prohibits knowingly manufacturing, distributing, transferring, selling, or purchasing a specified semiautomatic firearm; except that a person may transfer a specified semiautomatic firearm to an heir, an individual residing in another state, or a federally licensed firearm dealer.

Denver 7 noted that, in addition to banning numerous shotguns and the AR-15, which is most popular rifle in America, SB 25-3 would also prohibit “gas-operated semiautomatic handguns that have a detachable ammunition magazine.”

Differences in the legislation passed by the House and Senate must now be reconciled before the ban makes it to Gov. Jared Polis’s (D) desk.

