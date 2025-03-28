Chicago: Concealed Carrier Shoots Alleged Car Burglar

A man allegedly trying to break into a car at about 1:00 a.m. on March 25 was shot and wounded by a concealed carrier.

The concealed carrier shot the 21-year-old alleged burglar “once in each leg,” WBBM noted.

CWBChicago reported the alleged burglar called 911 after the incident and tried feign that he had been shot in a drive-by. However, his pretend narrative was busted when the concealed carrier called 911 to describe what happened.

The suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment and placed in custody.

Breitbart News pointed out that an armed garbage truck driver killed one alleged armed robber and left a second in critical condition in Chicago at about 5:18 a.m. on January 31, 2025.

The deceased robber was 42 years old and the robber who survived was 20 years old.

