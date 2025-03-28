Texas Senate Passes Legislation Banning Red Flag Laws

The Texas Senate passed legislation Wednesday banning the enforcement of red flag laws in municipalities throughout the Lone Star State.

The legislation, SB 1362, means smaller governments within the state would be prohibited from enforcing a red flag law unless the state legislature passes a state-wide bill, KHOU-TV reported.

CBS Austin noted that SB 1362 was introduced by state Senator Bryan Hughes (R), who made clear his focus was protecting citizens’ right to due process.

Breitbart News spoke with Texas Gun Rights president Chris McNutt. “This is a huge victory for gun owners, but the battle isn’t over,” he said. “HB 162, the House Companion bill, has been stalled in the Texas House with no sign of life after being assigned to what seems to be a kill committee. It is critical for every pro-gun Texan to encourage their representatives to support this critical legislation before it is too late.”

McNutt added, “Texas Gun Rights will not rest until gun confiscation without due process is prohibited across Texas.”

