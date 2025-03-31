Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Bags Massive Turkey on Post-NFL Workout Hunt

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart went on a turkey hunt in Georgia after his March 28, 2025, NFL Pro Day workout and bagged a massive bird.

Dart’s friend and VP of Realtree Camouflage, Tyler Jordan, posted a photo of the turkey:

The Daily Mail described the bird as “a rare, massive turkey: a double-bearded tom.”

A cursory glance at responses on Tyler Jordan’s X account shows overwhelming support for the successful hunt, with one user warning, “Oh oh, ESPN will lower him on those draft boards being a hunter.. the liberals at ESPN hate that.”

In 2023 Dart made news after a successful mountain lion hunt. Ole Miss football posted a photo of Dart and the mountain lion after Old Miss beat Penn State.

Outkick noted that “Dart is expected to be a first-round draft pick in April, but he’s got about a month before he finds out which NFL franchise he will be joining.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.