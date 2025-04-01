U.S. Reps. Darrell Issa (R-CA) and Richard Hudson (R-NC), together with Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), are pushing legislation to prohibit states from enacting excise taxes on guns and ammunition.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) reported the name of the legislation is the Unfair Gun Taxes Act.

NSSF noted, “Firearm and ammunition manufacturers already pay a 10- and 11-percent federal excise tax on all firearms and ammunition, which funds wildlife conservation, habitat restoration, public land access, construction of public recreational marksmanship ranges and hunter education in all 50 states.”

However, state-level excise taxes are different, more or less amounting to a “sin tax,” with the result that “funds generated by the lawful sales to law-abiding citizens are used to fund gun control efforts designed to suppress the free exercise of Second Amendment rights.”

Sen. Risch told FOX News, “Blue states that implement an excessive excise tax to fund gun control initiatives are exploiting the Second Amendment. The Freedom from Unfair Gun Taxes Act ensures states do not place a significant financial burden on law-abiding gun owners to advance their anti-Second Amendment agenda.”

