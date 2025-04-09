Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety is dedicating $10 million to elect Democrat attorneys general who will fight President Trump.

The New York Times reported that $10 million will be used this year and next to try to elect state-level AGs who are willing to take up the fight.

Everytown president John Feinblatt indicated the money will be used in Virginia, Arizona, Georgia, Minnesota, Nevada, and Wisconsin, among other states. The overarching plan is to “focus on defending states from actions by the Trump administration more than on serving as an offensive playbook for enacting gun control measures.”

A post on Everytown’s website quoted Feinblatt saying, “Attorneys General have been steadfast partners when it comes to holding the gun industry accountable, and now they’re the tip of the spear in defending our system of checks and balances.”

He added, “When laws are considered optional, public safety is at risk — and that’s why Everytown is making sure Attorneys General know we have their back.”

The gun control group will disperse the $10 million via the Everytown Rule of Law Fund.

