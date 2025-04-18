Philadelphia: 77-Year-Old Uber Driver Shot Dead in Targeted Attack

A 77-year-old Uber driver was shot and killed outside a Philadelphia hookah lounge Wednesday morning during an attack targeting the driver’s passenger.

The New York Post noted that the shooting occurred around 2:00 a.m.

Surveillance video caught images of a woman hugging the Uber passenger as he left the hookah lounge and prepared to get into the vehicle. Two suspects in a Jeep Grand Cherokee then jump out, running toward the Uber vehicle with their guns drawn.

Shots were fired, striking the passenger multiple times and leaving 77-year-old Olatunji W. Bolaji with a gunshot wound to the head.

NBC 10 reported that Bolaji “managed to drive his car to the corner of 18th Street and turned right onto Chestnut Street where his car jumped the curb and hit a light pole.” Bolaji died at the scene of the crash.

Uber forbids both drivers and passengers from being armed for self-defense.

The Uber firearms policy says: “Riders and their guests, as well as drivers and delivery people, are prohibited from carrying firearms while using the Uber platform, to the extent permitted by applicable law. Anyone who violates this policy may lose access to Uber.”

