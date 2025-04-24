Police Shoot, Kill Man Outside Toronto’s Pearson International Airport

An officer-involved shooting just before 7:00 a.m. Thursday left a 30-year-old man dead, Peel Regional Police posted on X.

CBS News reported that the shooting “cut off traffic heading to Terminal 1.”

The Canadian Press indicated the man may have “produced a firearm.”

Peel Regional Police posted to X after the incident:

“The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says three officers fired at the man outside the departures level at Terminal 1,” according to the Globe and Mail.

An SIU spokesperson made clear, “There in no threat to the public.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.