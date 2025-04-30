Democrats in the Nevada state Assembly passed legislation this week to bar people under 21 from buying or possessing semiautomatic shotguns or rifles.
Nevada News and Views reported that the legislation, Assembly Bill 245, passed along a party line vote of 27-15.
AB 245 also contains provisions related to firearm storage requirements.
The text of AB 245 says:
AN ACT relating to firearms; prohibiting a person who is less than 21 years of age from possessing certain firearms; making it unlawful to aid or knowingly permit a person who is less than 21 years of age to possess a firearm under certain circumstances; prohibiting the sale or barter of certain firearms to a person who is less than 21 years of age; revising provisions relating to the storage of a firearm; revising provisions relating to the handling, possession or control of a firearm by certain children; providing penalties; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.
Moms Demand Action boasted about the number of states that have “raised the age to purchase at least some firearms from 18 to 21.” They pointed to Florida as an example of the higher age restrictions but did not mention that its raised minimum age requirement failed to stop the April 17, 2025, Florida State University shooting.
