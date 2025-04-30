Democrats in the Nevada state Assembly passed legislation this week to bar people under 21 from buying or possessing semiautomatic shotguns or rifles.

Nevada News and Views reported that the legislation, Assembly Bill 245, passed along a party line vote of 27-15.

AB 245 also contains provisions related to firearm storage requirements.

The text of AB 245 says:

AN ACT relating to firearms; prohibiting a person who is less than 21 years of age from possessing certain firearms; making it unlawful to aid or knowingly permit a person who is less than 21 years of age to possess a firearm under certain circumstances; prohibiting the sale or barter of certain firearms to a person who is less than 21 years of age; revising provisions relating to the storage of a firearm; revising provisions relating to the handling, possession or control of a firearm by certain children; providing penalties; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

A Moms Demand Action volunteer praised AB 245 and described semiautomatic shotguns and rifles as “especially dangerous weapons.” The volunteer did not mention that semiautomatic firearms have been around for well over a century. (The renowned 1911 semiautomatic pistol–one of the most iconic and popular pistol models of all time–derives its name from the fact that it was adopted for use by the U.S. Army in 1911.)