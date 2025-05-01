All eyes are on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) after lawmakers in his state passed legislation to further shield gun maker’s from frivolous lawsuits.

The legislation, HB 873, passed in both the Tennessee House and Senate as of April 21, 2025, will take effect July 1, 2025, if signed by Gov. Lee.

Gun Owners of America (GOA) responded to HB 873’s passage with an X post, saying, “Anti-gunners want to sue the firearm industry into oblivion—but not in Tennessee…GOA-backed H.B. 873 has PASSED both the Tennessee State House & Senate!”

The Daily Signal noted Tennessee law already provides a high degree of immunity for Tennessee-based gun makers and HB 873 would expand those protections by barring foreign entities from suing. Moreover, HB 873 adds the caveat “that plaintiffs must pay gunmakers or dealers three times the damages cited in their suit, plus attorneys fees” if a lawsuit is found to violate Tennessee law.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, points out 34 states have adopted “some form” of gun maker immunity laws.

With a signature, Gov. Lee can take Tennessee’s current protections to the next level.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.