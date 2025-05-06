North Carolina state Sen. Steve Jarvis (R) has filed legislation to allow armed employees and volunteers on private school campuses for classroom defense.

WLTX quoted Jarvis saying, “Private schools deserve the Right to keep their students & staff Safe! Support S280 to empower schools with the tools they need to protect their communities.”

Under the terms of the legislation, S280 and its House companion bill, those volunteering to be armed “would need a concealed carry permit and eight hours of training every year.”

NC Newsline noted that one provision of S280 “allows for firearms to be carried by attendees of worship services, funerals, weddings, and other religious events held at places of worship located on the grounds of private schools at the discretion of school administrators.”

Matthew Floyd, a Greenville Christian Academy faculty member, spoke in support of S280 during public comment, saying, “We love these children as our own and many are willing and able to be trained, you know, with rigorous training to be able to be an immediate line of defense against the horrible thought of a gunman entering the property.”

Pastor Ron Baity said, “I hear it said that innocent people could be killed if a shooter comes on the property and our staff is armed. The truth of the matter is, if we have no resistance against the individual who’s armed, he can kill all of our staff, he can kill all of our students, and we have no way to protect anyone.”

WLTX noted that S280 is currently in committee.

