U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) is introducing legislation Wednesday to “remove the unconstitutional taxation, registration, and regulation of suppressors” currently occurring under the purview of the National Firearm Act (NFA).

Clyde’s legislation is the Constitutional Hearing Protection Act (CHPA).

Breitbart News received a preview of the text of the CHPA, which begins with “To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to remove silencers from the definition of firearms, and for other purposes.”

Further down in the text, it is evident that the CHPA is also designed to require the destruction of any and all transfer and registration records tied to suppressors sold and/or acquired prior to CHPA taking effect:

Not later than 365 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Attorney General shall destroy any registration of a silencer maintained in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record pursuant to section 5841 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, any application to transfer filed under section 5812 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 that identifies the transferee of a silencer, and any application to make filed under section 5822 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 that identifies the maker of a silencer.

Clyde commented on CHPA, saying, “Burdensome regulations and unconstitutional taxes shouldn’t stand in the way of protecting American gun owners’ hearing.”

He continued, “By deregulating suppressors, eliminating the costly $200 tax stamp on these ‘firearms,’ and avoiding additional taxation, my legislation offers a constitutional solution to increase Americans’ access to suppressors. Congress must advance this commonsense measure to preserve our Second Amendment rights and protect the hearing of millions of gun owners.”

The CHPA has 27 House cosponsors: Reps. Nick Begich (R-AK), Josh Brecheen (R-OK), Eric Burlison (R-MO), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Troy Downing (R-MT), Brad Finstad (R-MN), Brandon Gill (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Andy Harris (R-MD), Mark Harris (R-NC), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), Kevin Hern (R-OK), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Tom McClintock (R-CA), John McGuire (R-VA), Mary Miller (R-IL), Barry Moore (R-AL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Andy Ogles (R-TN), Scott Perry (R-PA), Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), Michael Rulli (R-OH), Keith Self (R-TX), Marlin Stutzman (R-IN), Tony Wied (R-WI), and Ryan Zinke (R-MT).

The CHPA has the support of the NRA, Gun Owners of America, and the National Association for Gun Rights.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.