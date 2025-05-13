Alleged Intruder With Axe Dead After Homeowners Open Fire

In Duplin County, NC an alleged intruder trying to break through a back door with an axe died after homeowners opened fire, shooting him numerous times.

WITN reported that the incident occurred Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m.

WCTI 12 noted that Duplin County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene to find David Bradley White “lying on his back at the bottom of some steps with multiple gunshot wounds.” White was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Duplin County Sheriff’s Office press release indicated, “Deputies also observed a large axe and other weapons near White’s body and damage to the back door.”

No charges have been filed against the homeowners at this time, but the investigation continues.

There were no reported injuries to the homeowners in the incident.

