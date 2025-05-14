CLAIM: In a May 14, 2025, article, Teen Vogue claimed “gun violence recently surpassed auto accidents as the number one killer of American children.”

VERDICT: False. (The claim only works if people of voting age — 18 and 19 — are counted as “children.”)

Breitbart News noted that former president Joe Biden was the first to make the false claim that guns were the “No. 1 Killer of Children” on June 2, 2022. He repeated the false claim numerous times over the following two years and the inaccurate claim was echoed by Kamala Harris, former president Barack Obama, pro-gun control actor Billy Porter, pro-gun control actress Alyssa Milano, film director Scott Derrickson, and many other gun control advocates.

Each time the claim was made Breitbart News did a fact check, noting it was based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures that counted 18-19 year-olds as “children” and asserted more firearm-related deaths for “children” in 2020 than motor vehicle deaths. (The total number of firearm-related deaths for people ages 0-19 totaled 4,368 in 2020, while motor vehicle deaths for the same age range totaled 4,036.)

Breitbart News was able to do a custom search on the CDC numbers limiting the category of children to those 0-17, i.e., those below voting age, and the data completely flipped. The number of firearm-related deaths for children aged 0-17 was 2,281 in 2020, while the number of motor vehicle deaths for the same ages was 2,503.

Teen Vogue has now revived the false claim, and apparently did so without noticing that the study to which it linked clearly says clearly set its parameters around “children and adolescents (1 to 19 years of age).”

In other words, people of voting age have to be counted as “children” for Teen Vogue’s claim to be true.

