Alleged Robber Shot and Killed by Shoe Store Owner

An alleged robber was shot and killed Sunday night by a Santa Monica, California, shoe store owner who was conducting an after-hours private sale.

Central Daily Times reported the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m.

The alleged robber entered the store while the owner was working with a customer, and he sprayed the owner with a chemical irritant. A struggle ensued and the owner eventually shot the alleged robber, “who later died at a hospital.”

NBC Los Angeles quoted from a Santa Monica Police Department statement which indicated the store owner was “in possession of a legally owned firearm.”

The customer for whom the private sale had been arranged “was arrested in connection with the robbery attempt.” He is identified as 41-year-old Karen Melikyan.

Melikyan may also face charges of homicide, in light of the alleged robber’s death.

