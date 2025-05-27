A report from CBS News indicates alleged would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks was “designing a bomb” for purposes unknown.

Breitbart News reported that Crooks allegedly attempted to kill Trump on July 13, 2024, after telling his father he needed to borrow a rifle to go the range.

Trump’s right ear was hit by one of Crooks’ bullets and audience member Corey Comperatore was killed by another round. Crooks was killed by the Secret Service less than 30 seconds after he allegedly fired his first shot.

According to CBS News, Crooks had been “designing a bomb” for months prior to the assassination attempt and had become frustrated that the components had not shipped to him in a timely fashion.

On January 31, 2024, he reportedly emailed the company from which he had ordered materials: “Hello, my name is Thomas. I placed an order on your website on January 19. I have not received any updates of the order shipping out yet and I was wondering if you still have it and when I can expect it to come.”

In August 2024, FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek indicated, “Crooks had researched ‘nitromethane, and other materials consistent with the manufacturing of explosive devices.'”

The Western Journal researched the effectiveness of “a backpack-sized bomb” made with the material Crooks purportedly ordered and found “it would have a lethal radius of up to roughly 30 feet.”

