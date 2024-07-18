The 20-year-old would-be assassin who opened fire on former President Donald Trump Saturday used a rifle that he borrowed from his father under the guise of going to the range.

On Monday, Breitbart News noted that the rifle used in the assassination attempt was “legally purchased” by the shooter’s father.

ABC 7 noted that on the day of the shooting, the would-be assassin asked his dad if he could borrow the rifle to take it the range.

The outlet reported that therafter:

For at least an hour before the shooting, Crooks was seen walking around near the rally area. Crooks was seen in video obtained by Pittsburgh ABC affiliate WTAE pacing just beyond the boundaries of the Trump rally at 5:06 p.m., around one hour and five minutes before shots were first fired.

The would-be assassin then went to the building on which he took his final position and was able to scale it by climbing from air conditioner unit to air conditioner unit.

FOX News reported that the shooter had posted to STEAM, “July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds.”

The would-be assassin was killed by the Secret Service 26 seconds after he fired on Trump.

