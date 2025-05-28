Walmart Fined for Selling ‘Realistic Toy Guns’ to New Yorkers

Walmart must pay $16,000 in penalties and fees after selling and shipping “realistic toy guns” to the Empire State, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced Tuesday.

The New York Daily News noted NY’s ban on “realistic toy guns” was passed in 2o15, following an incident where police shot and killed a teenager in Ohio who was armed with a pellet gun.

The NYDN pointed out: “The New York law specifically restricts retailers from selling or shipping toy guns that are black, dark blue, silver or aluminum and look too much like real firearms. Toy guns sold in the state must be brightly colored or made entirely of transparent or translucent materials.”

Attorney General James’ office investigated Walmart and found, “An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that third-party sellers on Walmart’s online store sold realistic-looking toy guns to New Yorkers and Walmart shipped nine of them to addresses in New York, including New York City, Westchester, and Western New York.”

James commented, “Realistic-looking toy guns can put communities in serious danger and that is why they are banned in New York.”

She added, “Walmart failed to prevent its third-party sellers from selling realistic-looking toy guns to New York addresses, violating our laws and putting people at risk. The ban on realistic-looking toy guns is meant to keep New Yorkers safe and my office will not hesitate to hold any business that violates that law accountable.”

