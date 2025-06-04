Sports journalist Emily Austin responded to a question about the plight of Jewish people in America by making clear she will “clutch” her Glock 43X if that is what it takes to be “the last Jew in this country.”

On January 23, 2023, JNS noted that Austin’s parents immigrated to the U.S. from Israel and that Austin went on “to sign a sponsorship deal with the athletic apparel company Puma and work for Sports Illustrated as a host for boxing and NFL events.”

She posted her comments on Jews in America to X on June 4, 2025, less than a week after 45-year-old illegal alien Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower against Jewish Americans and supporters of Israel in Boulder, Colorado.

Austin noted, “If I have to be the last Jew in this country clutching onto my Glock 43X, I will be the last Jew in this country because our enemies will not win.”

Austin added, “I am not leaving this beautiful country. I will support from here and we are not going anywhere.”

