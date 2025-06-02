The area in which 45-year-old illegal alien Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower against Jewish Americans and supporters of Israel is a designated smoke-free zone.

CBS News noted that witnesses also claimed Soliman used “Molotov cocktails” in the attack.

Breitbart News pointed out that DHS sources told CNN that Soliman had previously attempted to enter the U.S. 20 years ago but was denied a visa. It is still unclear why Biden’s DHS approved Soliman for a tourist visa following his prior denial of a visa.

The attack occurred Sunday around 1:30 p.m. during a march held by “Run for Their Lives,” a group that describes itself as one which “[does] an 18 minute weekly walk to show international solidarity with the hostages taken from Israel during the 10/7 massacre, and still being held in Gaza.”

A witness who spoke to KHOU 11 described seeing one person whose whole body was on fire and “a few others were also on fire.” NBC News spoke to another witness who said she saw “spears of fire” being shot toward “the group.”

The area in which the attack occurred is designated as part of a City of Boulder smoke-free zone.

It is evident that declaring a particular location some type of restricted zone — i.e., smoke-free or gun-free — does nothing to hinder determined attackers.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.