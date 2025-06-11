Two Republican state Representatives–Ted Davis and Bill Brisson–are opposing Senate Bill 50, the legislation that would make North Carolina the 30th constitutional carry state.

Breitbart News noted that SB 50 passed the North Carolina Senate on June 3, 2025, by a vote of 26 to 18 and was heading to the House.

WRAL reported that SB 50 passed out of the House Rules committee on June 10, 2025, but without the support of Davis and Brisson, both of whom sided with Democrats to oppose it.

WRAL indicated part of Davis’s opposition is his concern that doing away with the permit requirement will end the ability to “proactively block people from carrying guns if they’re domestic abusers or have other criminal or mental health issues.” Davis did not mention that myriad armed criminals have been arrested in North Carolina despite the permitting requirement.

SB 50 sponsor state Sen. Danny Britt (R) happens to also be a defense attorney with experience in cases where people apparently ignored the permitting rules and possessed guns illegally.

Britt said, “I represented five clients with [charges of] possession of firearm by a felon last week. It’s conceivable those people went out and got guns, even though we have a law that says they can’t have them. Because they did.”

The constitutional carry legislation does not remove penalties for illegally possessing a gun and does not make it legal for someone barred from firearm possession to carry a gun.

Constitutional carry is the law of the land in 29 states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

