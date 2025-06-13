CZ-USA P-09 C Nocturne: Accuracy and Reliability Meshed

The CZ-USA P-09 C Nocturne is the compact version of CZ’s newest member of the P-09 pistol family, and it is perfectly suited for everyday carry and home defense.

CZ-USA pistols have long been known for their accuracy and durability, so we were interested to see what the P-09 C Nocturne would bring to the table that was not already there in previous models. As soon as we grabbed the slide to pull it back and bring a round into battery it was obvious that one change was deeper serrations.

There are also more serrations, and this translates into getting a sure and certain grip on the slide if the need arises to clear a round or do a tactical reload under duress.

Another change immediately obvious was the lack of bulkiness. The P-09 C Nocturne is roughly the same length as a Glock 19 and just slightly wider, weighing just five ounces more than the Glock pistol. This size makes the P-09 C Nocturne a very comfortable option for everyday carry. (We carried the P-09 C Nocturne in a CYA Supply Co. inside-the-waistband holster.)

The texture on the pistol grip marks another change from previous P-09 pistols, so much so that the grip of the P-09 C Nocturne practically locks into place in the hand when the gun is drawn to put lead downrange.

And we also need to point out that the slide of the P-09 C Nocturne ships pre-cut for Shield RMS or Holosun K optics. (We shot the P-09 C Nocturne using the three dot sights but plan to put a Shield RMS on it to see how the pistol feels/performs in that configuration.)

Early on we mentioned that accuracy is a staple of the CZ-USA reputation and we found the P-09 C Nocturne to be a standard-bearer in this regard. We put hundreds of rounds through the pistol–300 on one range day this week alone–and smiled as the steel silhouette pinged again and again.

The SA/DA trigger mechanism lends itself to short, crisp trigger pulls which, in turn, lend themselves to greater control of the pistol during live fire.

We shot great ammo–Hornady Critical Defense and Federal Personal Defense HST–as well as cheap ammo with steel and aluminum casings and did not experience a single hiccup during our trips to the range.

Note: The P-09 C Nocturne also has an ambidextrous decocker, which is another plus in a pistol with an SA/DA trigger.

Overall, the P-09 C Nocturne deserves to be described with words like “excellent,” “accurate,” and “reliable,” as well as all the other other positive accolades CZ-USA pistols have earned heretofore.

