As more details unfold on the shooting during CrossPointe Community Church’s Sunday service in Wayne, Michigan, it appears a deacon in a Ford F-150 ran over the alleged shooter before he was shot dead by a security guard.

Breitbart News noted that the security guard shot the alleged shooter dead during the morning service.

WXYZ reported the shooting occurred about 30 minutes into the morning service.

After interviewing the church’s Senior Pastor Bobby Kelly Jr., the Detroit News learned that the alleged shooter was actually run over before he was shot by the guard.

Kelly said, “He was run over by one of our members who saw this happening when he was coming into church.”

The church member who ran over the alleged shooter was identified as a deacon. People magazine pointed out that the deacon was driving a Ford F-150 truck when he intervened.

The alleged shooter was killed, and the security guard sustained a bullet wound to the leg.

