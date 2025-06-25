Gas Station Manager Shoots Alleged Armed Robber Dead

A gas station manager in Prichard, Alabama, shot and killed an alleged armed robber shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

KPTV reported that the alleged armed robber was 17-years-old and was “wearing a hoodie, mask and orange gloves.”

WKRG noted that the 17-year-old “fled to the 700 block of La Fargue Street” after being shot. He then collapsed and was found deceased by first responders.

A Taurus 9mm pistol was found next to the deceased teen’s body.

Nearby resident Eugene McSwain said, “I’ve seen a family member came around by 7 that morning. They just picking the body up, but I don’t know them either; she’s hollering and hooping, throwing up.”

WEAR TV indicated the same gas station was robbed on June 9 and the suspect was wearing the same clothing in which the deceased teen was found.

