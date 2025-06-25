Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘Protect Kids Not Guns’

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words, “Protect Kids Not Guns.”

FOX News reported that the Instagram post comes as Antetokounmpo is “caught up in trade rumors.”

Clutch Points noted that Antetokounmpo’s post “aligns with June being designated as National Gun Violence Awareness Month.”

Moreover, Clutch Points pointed out that Antetokounmpo’s post “underscores his ongoing commitment to NBA social advocacy.”

The NBA, as a league, has long been a proponent of more gun control.

For example, following the November 7, 2018, shooting in a Thousand Oaks, California, bar, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers wore gun control shirts during warm-ups. Moreover, in 2024, Breitbart News noted that the NBA planned to run Everytown for Gun Safety gun-control ads on Christmas featuring Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Los Angeles Clippers’ Chris Paul, New York Knicks’s Carmelo Anthony, and Chicago Bulls’ Joakim Noah.

In 2022, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr reacted to the April 3, 2022, shootout in Sacramento with a call for more gun control.

The shootout left six dead, and Breitbart News reported Kerr saying, “I don’t think moments of silence are going to do anything. At some point … our government has to decide are we going to have some commonsense gun laws, it’s not going to solve everything, but it will save lives.”

Kerr did not mention that California was/is the number one state in the Union for gun control.

