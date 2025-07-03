Alleged Armed Intruder Shot After Threatening Homeowner

An alleged intruder was shot by a homeowner in Pike County, Kentucky, just before midnight Monday after threatening the homeowner and his family.

WDKY reported that the alleged intruder, identified as 44-year-old George Standifur, was armed and tried to fire a round inside the home but his gun failed.

The homeowner responded by retrieving his own gun and shooting Standifur one time.

WOWK noted that Kentucky State Troopers responded to the scene and “found Standifur in an alleyway near the home and say he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol during the incident.” They were not immediately able to take him into custody, as he “resisted arrest.” However, they did eventually apprehend him and he was transported to Pikeville Medical Center to have his gunshot wound treated.

According to police, the charges against Standifur include “attempted murder, wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, [and] menacing.”

