Shawn Ryan gave Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) a pistol on the latest episode of the Shawn Ryan Show, and Newsom responded by saying, “I’m not anti-gun at all.”

Newsom went on to state his opposition to “large-capacity magazine clips” and “weapons of war.” (The phrase “weapons of war” is lefty-speak for America’s most popular rifle, the AR-15.)

There is no exact figure on how many gun control bills Newsom has signed while governor of California, but ABC 30 reported he signed 23 on September 27, 2023, alone.

He also signed a number of gun control bills into law on September 24, 2024, and CAL MATTERS noted that he unsuccessfully pushed a 28th amendment to the United States Constitution that would have “place[d] new age limits, background check requirements and mandatory waiting periods for gun purchasers.” The amendment would also have banned ownership of AR-15s and AK-47s, tens of millions of which are widely owned by Americans throughout the country.

Despite all this gun control and more, Newsom accepted the Sig Sauer P365 X-Macro handgun from Ryan and said, “People have a right to bear arms and I got no ideological opposition to that at all.”

