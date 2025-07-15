Alleged Intruder Dead After Woman Opens Fire at 2 a.m.

An alleged intruder in King County, Washington, died after a woman opened fire on around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

KING 5 reported the woman called the King County Sheriff’s Office and told them she shot a man was allegedly trying to enter her home.

KOMO News noted that “deputies arrived to find an unconscious man lying in the driveway.” The wounded suspect died later in a hospital.

The homeowner is cooperating with police as an investigation into the incident is underway.

Breitbart News noted that a Phoenix, Arizona, homeowner shot and killed an alleged burglar Sunday morning shortly before 8 a.m. The Phoenix homeowner shot the alleged burglar while on a 911 call with police.

