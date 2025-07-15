Former Texas Southern University Football Player Shot, Killed in ‘Parking Garage Dispute’ in Houston

Isaac Jasper Robinson
Houston Police Department
AWR Hawkins

Former Texas Southern University football player Tyler Martinez was shot and killed Friday night in an incident police are describing as a “parking garage dispute,” according to KHOU.

Martinez was 24 years old.

Total Pro Sports reported that Martinez was “found shot outside a parking garage of an apartment complex in southwest Houston, Texas.”

The Houston Police Department (HPD) noted that that the incident arose from a physical altercation in the parking garage, which resulted in a gun being produced and Martinez being shot.

HPD pointed out that Martinez “sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Twenty-two-year-old Isaac Jasper Robinson, a TSU student, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

