Former Texas Southern University football player Tyler Martinez was shot and killed Friday night in an incident police are describing as a “parking garage dispute,” according to KHOU.

Martinez was 24 years old.

Total Pro Sports reported that Martinez was “found shot outside a parking garage of an apartment complex in southwest Houston, Texas.”

The Houston Police Department (HPD) noted that that the incident arose from a physical altercation in the parking garage, which resulted in a gun being produced and Martinez being shot.

HPD pointed out that Martinez “sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Twenty-two-year-old Isaac Jasper Robinson, a TSU student, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

