Air Force Global Strike Command Halts Use of Sig Sauer M18 Pistol

A July 21, 2025, memo for Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) makes clear all AFGSC personnel are to pause use of Sig Sauer’s M18 pistol.

The M18 is a Sig Sauer P320 variant.

The memo comes in response to an “incident at F.E. Warren AFB.” Personnel are to be armed with M4 rifles instead of the M18 pistol while the investigation is ongoing.

Inspections of “all Wing-assigned M18 weapons systems” will occur during the first part of the investigation, and those inspections shall be carried out by “Combat arms inspectors.”

F.E. Warren AFB reported that “an active-duty Airman assigned to the 90th Security Forces Squadron, 90th Missile Wing, died on base while on duty in the early morning [of] July 20, 2025.”

Jason Wright, vice president of marketing at Sig Sauer, issued a statement to Breitbart News regarding the Air Force memo, saying, “Our hearts are with the service members and families impacted by the recent reported event at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base. We have offered assistance to the U.S. Military as they investigate the incident and remain willing to help in furtherance of their ongoing investigation.”

