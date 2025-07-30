Zohran Mamdani Echoes Gov. Hochul: Ban ‘Assault Rifles’ Nationwide

NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (D) echoed Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) calls for an “assault weapons” ban, saying a national ban against “assault rifles” is part of “a vision of stronger gun laws.”

Breitbart News reported that Hochul pushed an “assault weapons” ban Tuesday, the day after a 27-year-old man with an AR-platform rifle shot and killed four people in Manhattan.

The 27-year-old had a gun which Democrats label an “assault weapon” despite the fact that New York bans such firearms.

Although New York’s “assault weapons” ban failed to prevent the Manhattan attack, Hochul made clear she believes such a ban on a national level would equate to being “tough on crime.”

Mamdani echoed her words and called for such a ban to be enacted nationwide and said that if elected, he will “lead calls” to pass such a nationwide ban.

On June 26, 2025, Breitbart News noted that Mamdani previously called for a ban on all firearms. He did this via a May 24, 2022, tweet, which said, “We need to ban all guns.”

