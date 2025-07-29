CLAIM: During a gun control rant on CNN’s Inside Politics, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) noted the alleged Manhattan shooter had a concealed carry permit and claimed the permit allowed him to have an AR-15.

VERDICT: False. Having a concealed carry permit centers on the carrying of handguns for self-defense, not rifles.

Moreover, having a concealed carry permit does not allow a visitor to ignore the laws of a state to which they travel. The alleged Manhattan shooter had driven across the country to New York, and in New York there is a prohibition against guns which Democrats refer to as “assault weapons.”

To take it even further, even if having a concealed carry permit pertained to rifles–which it does not–New York does not recognize the concealed carry permit from any of the other 49 states, according to USCCA.

Additionally, as news of Monday’s shooting broke on Breitbart News, we noted that Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York as No. 4 in the country for stringent gun control, in part because the state bans “assault weapons.” Nevertheless, the alleged attacker used an AR-platform rifle in Manhattan, the very kind of rifle that Democrats refer to “assault weapons.”

Although New York’s “assault weapons” ban failed to prevent the Manhattan attack, Hochul made clear she believes such a ban on a national level would equate to being “tough on crime.”

Similar claims were made by Democrats during the Clinton administration.

On September 13, 1994, the New York Times ran a column explaining that the very term “assault weapon” was one that “Democrats created” in the 1990s in order to ban “a politically defined category of guns.” The NYT noted there was “a spike in gun crime,” so 1990s Democrats found something they could ban in order to allow themselves to appear to be fighting crime.

Same song, different verse.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.