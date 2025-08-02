Police: Texas Mom Armed 13-Year-Old Son, Helped Him Plot Attack on School

Purple haired Texas mom Ashley Pardo faces charges for allegedly helping her son plan a mass shooting on Rhodes Middle School as way of rewarding him for babysitting, according to the Daily Mail.

The school is located in San Antonio, Texas.

The 33-year-old mom allegedly “purchased ammunition, tactical gear, and loaded magazines for her [13-year-old] son.”

Law enforcement indicated the son “drew chilling maps of his school marked ‘suicide route,’ idolized white supremacist mass shooters, and planned to carry out a massacre.”

The Daily Mail pointed to an affidavit showing Pardo allegedly helped prepare her son for the attack “in exchange for babysitting his siblings.” She was charged with “aiding in the commission of terrorism.”

KENS5 noted that Pardo also faces charges of child endangerment-criminal negligence over an incident that occurred on March 3, 2023.

While executing a search warrant on Pardo’s resident, police found photos from 2023 showing her allegedly pointing a shotgun at an 11-month-old girl. She allegedly texted the photos to the girl’s biological father along with text saying the victim was “being a brat.”

KENS5 referenced an affidavit which says the photos show the girl “kneeling on a bed on top of multiple blankets with a hand outstretched reaching towards a black shotgun the Defendant is holding, pointing at the victim’s head.”

By court order, if Pardo is released on bond she is prohibited from consuming alcohol or possessing a gun.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.