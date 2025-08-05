President Trump vowed, “The God-given right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” in a message Tuesday celebrating August as National Shooting Sports Month.

The White House published Trump’s Presidential Message on National Shooting Sports Month, which begins:

From the earliest days of our great national story, hunters, fishers, sportsmen, and gun owners have carried forth a storied legacy of recreation and competition, proudly embodying our timeless principles of liberty, responsibility, and self-reliance. This National Shooting Sports Month, my Administration honors these cherished American traditions—and we pledge to keep them alive and flourishing for generations to come. Since the ratification of the Second Amendment in 1791, shooting sports have instilled the values of focus, discipline, and confidence in our citizens—connecting generations, binding together communities, and reminding us of the freedoms that define our Republic. Sports like hunting and fishing also provide a glimpse into the beauties of God’s creation and allow countless Americans to experience the splendors of the great outdoors. For as long as I am President, the Federal Government will abide by the premise that the God-given right to bear arms shall not be infringed.

Trump concluded his comments by promising, “And above all, we recommit to the eternal truth that our constitutional rights do not come from the hands of government, but from the hands of Almighty God.”

Joe Bartozzi, president and CEO of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, praised Trump’s words, saying, “What a difference an election makes. We now have a White House administration that celebrates our national character of responsible firearm ownership and the freedoms that ‘define our Republic,’” he said, “which is a sea change from the previous administration that attacked our Second Amendment rights and demonized the firearm industry.”

Bartozzi added, “The firearm industry is grateful to President Trump for his commitment to protecting our liberties and freedoms and his celebration and encouragement of all Americans to participate in the shooting sports.”

