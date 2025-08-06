One Person in Custody, Five Soldiers Wounded in Fort Stewart Attack

One person is in custody and five soldiers are wounded following a Wednesday morning attack at Georgia’s Fort Stewart.

A FOX News live report noted that the alleged shooter is in custody.

Breitbart News noted that Fort Stewart went on lockdown shortly after an “active shooter incident” was reported around 11:00 a.m.

At the time of our report, casualties were reported but not confirmed.

11 ALIVE now reports that five soldiers were wounded in the incident, which occurred in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area.

A lockdown on schools in the area was lifted at 12:30 p.m. local time.