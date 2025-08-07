Firearm Homicides Surge in Colorado Following Adoption of Gun Control

Data from Ammoland News indicates Colorado witnessed an exponential increase in firearm homicides after embracing a state-level gun control agenda in 2013.

On February 10, 2013, less than two months after the heinous attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, Breitbart News noted that Colorado Democrats were declaring war on the Second Amendment. That war included bans on “high capacity” magazines, requirements for universal background checks, fees for existing background checks, and allowing victims of gun violence to sue firearm manufacturers for the misuse of weapons.

Since then, Colorado Democrats’ push for gun control has continued unabated. Most recently, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed a semiautomatic ban that represents “one of the most restrictive regulations ever adopted in Colorado,” according to the Colorado Sun.

The new law, signed by Polis on April 10, 2025, “[b]ans the manufacture and drastically restricts the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms in Colorado.” The banned firearms include certain rifles and shotguns. Moreover, Denver 7 noted the law also contains prohibitions against “gas-operated semiautomatic handguns that have a detachable ammunition magazine.”

Ammoland News examined firearm homicides in the state and found there were “86 gun homicides” in 2014 and 237 in 2023. In other words, as restrictions barring law-abiding citizens from purchasing certain guns or magazines increased, so did firearm homicides.

Ammoland News noted, “All of the restrictive gun control measures adopted over the past decade haven’t reduced gun-related violent crime.”

