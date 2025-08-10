Watch Live: Breitbart’s AWR Hawkins at Gun Owners of America Summit

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins speaks at the Gun Owners of America Gun Owners Advocacy and Leadership Summit (GOALS) on Sunday, August 10.

“GOALS 2025 is your all-access pass to the heart of the Second Amendment movement, featuring inspiring keynotes, hands-on workshops, live panels, and the chance to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with freedom-loving leaders, content creators, and everyday patriots from across the country,” Gun Owners of America states.

“Over the last 30 years, GOA has built a nationwide network of attorneys to help fight court battles in almost every state in the nation to protect gun owner rights,” Gun Owners of America notes. “GOA staff and attorneys have also worked with members of Congress, state legislators and local citizens to protect gun ranges and local gun clubs from closure by overzealous government anti-gun bureaucrats.”