Two people are dead and a suspect is detained following a shooting Monday afternoon at a Target department store in North Austin, Texas.

CBS Austin reported that news of the shooting broke just before 3:00 p.m.

ABC News noted that the suspect, a 32-year-old male, allegedly stole a vehicle from the Target parking lot after the shooting, but crashed it and stole another from a car dealership.

He was eventually captured on the south side of Austin.

Police did not indicate what type of firearm was used in the attack.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.