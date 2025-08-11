NFL Suggests Use of Good Guys With Guns at All League Facilities

The National Football League is suggesting good guys with guns be hired to protect all league facilities following the July 28, 2025, Manhattan shooting in which NFL headquarters were believed to have been the intended target.

NBC Sports reported that a memo circulated by the league contains “three suggestions” for all NFL teams:

The memo suggests “threat assessments” for all team and league facilities. It “suggests the use of armed officers at all team and league facilities, whenever players or staff are present.” And the memo suggests using “walk-through magnetometers and X-ray scanners for bags” for anyone entering a team or league facility.

On July 29, 2025–the day after four people were killed in the Manhattan shooting–Breitbart News reported NFL headquarters was purportedly the target. However, the alleged gunman, a 27-year-old man who entered the office building with an AR-platform rifle, accidentally took the wrong elevator and never made it to the NFL offices.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D) noted, “He, from our preliminary investigation, he took the wrong elevator bank up to the NFL headquarters. Instead, it took him to Rudin Management, and that is where he carried out additional shootings and took the lives of additional employees.”

Four people were killed in the attack, including a New York Police Department officer.

