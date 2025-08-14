Baltimore’s Democrat Mayor Urges President Trump to Ban AR-15s

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (D) urged President Trump to ban AR-15s as part of the war against crime.

The Hill reported that Scott pushed for the ban Tuesday while appearing on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper.

Scott said, “The president could also do some very simple things for us, Jake. Not just for Baltimore, but for the whole country…The president can say, no one will no [sic] longer be able to go into a store and buy a [sic] AR-15.”

The National Association for Gun Rights responded to Scott’s insinuation that an AR-15 ban would make Baltimore safer:

Suggestions that an AR-15 ban would lower crime nationally are also on shaky ground. For example, on October 10, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to FBI Uniform Crime Report data showing more than twice as many people were killed with knives and other cutting tools nationally than were killed with rifles in 2021. (The term “rifles” includes rifles of every kind. This means that among rifle-related deaths, those tied to AR-15s would only represent a fraction.)

Breitbart News pointed to another FBI Uniform Crime Report showing more people were killed in 2020 with fists and feet than were killed with rifles of all kinds.

