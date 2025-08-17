At least three people were killed and eight others wounded when multiple shooters opened fire in a Brooklyn hookah around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The New York Post reported that the deceased were all males, one of whom was 27 years of age and another was 35. The third deceased person’s age was not immediately known.

FOX News noted that the injuries to the eight victims who survived the shooting were non-life-threatening.

In a press conference later Sunday morning, the NYPD pointed out that officers arrived on scene “within minutes” of the first 911 calls.

NYPD confirmed there were “multiple shooters” involved in the incident and they “have recovered at least 36 shell casings so far from what appears to be multiple guns.” (Police had not identified suspects in the shooting at the time of this article.)

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York number four in the country for gun law stringency, yet three people were shot just before 1:30 a.m. shot Saturday, August 9, 2025, in gun-free Times Square.

Moreover, Breitbart News noted four people were killed–including a NYPD officer–when a gunmen opened fire at a Manhattan office building on July 28, 2025.

